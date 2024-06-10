Battlehawks QB AJ McCarron drops expletive during interview in UFL playoff game

AJ McCarron was playing through pain during the St. Louis Battlehawks’ playoff game with the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday.

Brock Huard interviewed the quarterback as the game was ongoing in the second half. McCarron, the former, Alabama great, didn’t mince words when asked how he was doing.

“I feel like expletive,” McCarron said.

“I feel like sh**!”@10AJMcCarron is focused on turning things around in the second half pic.twitter.com/fUsnFDpOGb — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

SCOOP-AND-SCORE! We have ourselves a game in St. Louis 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pa32zGKIch — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

Immediately after the question and salty response, the Battlehawks forced a turnover and picked the football up for a scoop and score to close their deficit.

Anthony Becht Was HYPED after those @XFLBattlehawks TDs!! pic.twitter.com/DmEuAijKHm — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

Coach Anthony Becht was pumped as was McCarron’s wife, Katherine Webb, and mom, DeeDee McCarron.

The McCarron Family is hyped! pic.twitter.com/xVcF9clpFL — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

AJ McCarron probably feels worse now as the Battlehawks lost to the Brahmas, 25-15, in the XFL Conference Championship Game.

