Battlehawks QB AJ McCarron drops expletive during interview in UFL playoff game

barry werner
·1 min read

AJ McCarron was playing through pain during the St. Louis Battlehawks’ playoff game with the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday.

Brock Huard interviewed the quarterback as the game was ongoing in the second half. McCarron, the former, Alabama great, didn’t mince words when asked how he was doing.

“I feel like expletive,” McCarron said.

Immediately after the question and salty response, the Battlehawks forced a turnover and picked the football up for a scoop and score to close their deficit.

Coach Anthony Becht was pumped as was McCarron’s wife, Katherine Webb, and mom, DeeDee McCarron.

AJ McCarron probably feels worse now as the Battlehawks lost to the Brahmas, 25-15, in the XFL Conference Championship Game.

