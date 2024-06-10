Battlehawks fans flock downtown for city’s first home playoff game in two decades

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis football fans came out in droves to support their team ahead of the kickoff of the XFL Conference Championship game Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center.

The Battlehawks hosted the San Antonio Brahmas for a chance at making it to the first-ever UFL championship game, which will also be hosted here in St. Louis next Sunday at the Dome.

Thousands of people came out early and partied all day ahead of the big game. It was an electric crowd and atmosphere around the Dome, as people said they were excited to finally have playoff football back in St. Louis. The weather also cooperated, as it was a gorgeous early June day.

Fans lined the gates hours before the game, wanting to once again show on the national stage that St. Louis is a town worthy of pro football.

Tony Rusteberg and his clan come over from Illinois to tailgate before every Battlehawk game. But this week, there was a lot more on the line.

“We have the greatest team in the XFL!” Rusteberg said. “Championship game is next week. We have to win this game today.”

Sunday’s game was a spectacle in and of itself, with fans out playing games themselves, from cornhole to Jenga. Randy Jennings and his friend brought their sons out to experience the playoff atmosphere.

“I see a lot of people mingling, having a cold beer. And that’s what it’s about,” Jennings said.

Sunday served as a celebration of St. Louis, and a chance for family and friends to witness history. Sunday was the first home playoff football game since the Rams hosted the Carolina Panthers back in January of 2004. The Rams left town, relocating to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.

Doug and Eve Hardin said they view these next two weeks of games here in St. Louis as an opportunity to show the world this is a football town.

“God forbid we don’t win this week, we are still coming next week, because we want to show St. Louis was the right choice for this,” Eve said.

Doug said they also have another motivation.

“To rub it in Kroenke’s face. Ha-ha,” he said.

