Battlehawks fall short of comeback, lose 30-26 to undefeated Stallions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a battle of the UFL’s two top-seeded teams, the St. Louis Battlehawks fall just short of a comeback. The Battlehawks lost 30-26 to the Birmingham Stallions, unable to beat the league’s last undefeated team.

The back-and-forth battle featured six lead changes, and neither team ever trailed by more than a one-possession score. Kevin Austin Jr.’s go-ahead 40-yard touchdown reception with 5:23 remaining stood as the game-winning drive.

Birmingham struck first, forcing an early interception that led to a touchdown on their second drive of the game. The Stallions led for much of the first half until Jacob Saylors put St. Louis ahead with 2:16 left in the second quarter. That was his first of three touchdowns on the day, two rushing and one receiving.

The Stallions reclaimed the lead on a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first half. Shortly after that, Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt delivered with a 61-yard field goal to end the half, which cut St. Louis’ deficit to 17-14.

St. Louis scored first in the second half, retaking the lead on a Saylors touchdown reception nearly 10 minutes into the third quarter. Birmingham and St. Louis then exchanged six-point touchdown scores early in the fourth quarter.

Within a minute of the Battlehawks’ fourth-quarter touchdown, Birmingham found magic once again. A 40-year touchdown play from quarterback Adrian Martinez to wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. put the Stallions ahead 30-26 with less than six minutes to go.

Birmingham and St. Louis then forced punts on their next defensive stands. This gave the Battlehawks the ball with 40 seconds left (and no timeouts) in the fourth quarter.

St. Louis came up empty of four plays without a first down, turning the ball over the Birmingham with 11 seconds left to secure a Stallions victory.

For Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron, the game represented an Alabama homecoming from his college days with the Crimson Tide, winning two national titles with the college program in the 2010s.

McCarron delivered in tough circumstances, but Saturday’s game was far from his best this year. He completed 19 of 32 passing attempts for 161 yards and one passing touchdown, also rushing for 24 yards.

The Stallions survive the back-and-forth affair to keep their perfect record intact, improving to 7-0. The Battlehawks drop to 5-2, but still lead the XFL conference of the UFL for the moment.

The Battlehawks return home next Sunday for a division clash with the D.C. Defenders, looking to build on a 45-12 road win against them two weeks ago. Kickoff for next Sunday’s game is set for 11 a.m. and your local ABC affiliate will carry the broadcast.

