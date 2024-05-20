Battlehawks defeat D.C., clinch postseason berth

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, 26-21, to clinch a postseason berth.

Manny Wilkins played turnover-free football at quarterback, filling in for the injured A.J. McCarron. Wayne Gallman and Jacob Saylors combined for three touchdowns, and the Battlehawks defense forced two turnovers, which turned into 6 points.

Next, the 6-2 Battlehawks play a road game at Arlington. With two weeks to go, St. Louis looks to clinch home-field advantage in the postseason, which could include the UFL Championship game at The Dome at America’s Center.

