Battlehawks come up short in 25-15 loss to Brahmas

Battlehawks come up short in 25-15 loss to Brahmas

ST. LOUIS – Third-down woes proved costly as the St. Louis Battlehawks lost in the XFL Conference Championship Game to the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-15, inside The Dome at America’s Center.

The Brahmas advance to the UFL Championship Game to face the USFL Conference Champions, the Birmingham Stallions. That game will take place on Sunday, June 16, in St. Louis.

The Battlehawks were only able to convert 2 of 11 third-down attempts. The Brahmas were only modestly better, converting 4 of 12 attempts.

The Brahmas jumped out to a 13-0 lead following a 63-yard touchdown pass from Chase Garbers to Justin Smith.

Multi-million-dollar Ladue home to be auctioned off

Andre Szmyt kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Battlehawks on the board before halftime.

The Brahmas scored on another big play, as Anthony McFarland rushed 69 yards up the middle to give the Brahmas a 19-3 lead, but San Antonio failed on its two-point conversion.

The Battlehawks gave the fans something to cheer for later in the third quarter, capping a seven-play, 60-yard drive with a touchdown pass from A.J. McCarron to Jake Sutherland. Pita Taumoepenu recovered a fumble and carried it back to the endzone to bring the Battlehawks within four points.

The Battlehawks had additional chances in the game but could not convert. Brahmas kicker Ryan Santoso kicked two field goals to put the game out of reach for St. Louis.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.