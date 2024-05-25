Battlehawks close road schedule with 36-22 loss to Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas – One week after clinching playoffs, the St. Louis Battlehawks fall short in their final road game of the regular season, losing 36-22 to the Arlington Renegades.

Several turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles, plagued the Battlehawks. St. Louis took a brief lead in the third quarter, but trailed for much of the contest.

Manny Wilkins filled in at quarterback for the second straight week as A.J. McCarron continues to recover from injury. In the passing department, he went 18-for-32 with 179 yards and one touchdown. In the rushing department, he picked up 51 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Jacob Saylors also rushed for 100-plus yards, while none of the receivers finished with more than five receptions or 50 yards.

The St. Louis Battlehawks fall to 6-3 in the regular season. They could still clinch the top seed in the XFL Division, but that mostly depends on the fate of conference foe San Antonio Brahmas in their next two games.

Fittingly, the Battlehawks will host the Brahmas in their regular season home finale next Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and FOX 2 will carry the broadcast.

The Battlehawks will then play the Brahmas again in the XFL Conference Championship on June 9. The winner of the last matchup will presumably have home-field advantage. The winner will play the USFL Conference Championship in the UFL Championship Game on June 16.

