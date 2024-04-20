Battlehawks beat Showboats 32-17 for third straight win

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks boom for their third consecutive win, a 32-17 victory Saturday over the Memphis Showboats, to stay unbeaten on home grounds.

The Battlehawks improved to 3-1 this season, currently in sole possession of first place in the XFL Conference.

St. Louis paved the way to victory behind big first-quarter and fourth-quarter rallies, scoring all but three of their points on both ends of the game.

A.J. McCarron enjoyed arguably his best game of the season yet, completing 35 of 45 passing attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Saylors rushed for 103 yards and also finished with a receiving touchdown. Jahcour Pearson led the receiver department with 70 yards on 10 receptions.

Only leading by a field goal at halftime, the Battlehawks scored 12 unanswered points and prevented Memphis from scoring in the second half.

The Battlehawks reported an attendance of 31,757 after drawing a spring-football record crowd of 40,000-plus two weeks ago.

Up next, the Battlehawks hit the road next weekend for a matchup against the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT. ESPN will carry the game broadcast.

