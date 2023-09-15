Battle for the Victory Bell: How to watch UC Bearcats vs. Miami University 🏈📺

Hey cats, let's go UC!

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats play the Miami Redhawks in the Battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:08 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium.

The first Miami vs. Cincinnati game was played in Oxford, Ohio, in 1888, marking the first college football game ever played in the state.

According to the Redhawks' website, the Battle for the Victory Bell was played every year from 1909 to 1942, and 1945 to 2019. The streak was disrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cincinnati has won the last 16 matchups, while Miami's last win was in 2005.

Planning on watching the Battle for the Victory Bell on TV? Here's what to know.

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team will host Miami University at Nippert Stadium on Saturday for the Battle for the Victory Bell series.

UC football vs. Miami start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16.

Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET. Kickoff is 7:08 p.m.

More: Watch UC vs. Miami on ESPN+

What channel is UC football vs. Miami?

Stream: Big 12 Now via ESPN+.

The Big 12 Now network carried on ESPN+ will livestream the 127th Battle for the Victory Bell. Shawn Kenney will serve as play-by-play announcer, with color analyst Brad Hopkins. ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming service and requires a subscription or free trial to access.

Cincinnati Bearcats schedule 2023

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats: How to watch UC football vs. Miami University