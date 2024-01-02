In battle of twins, Amen Thompson enjoys career night for Rockets

HOUSTON — Rookie guard Amen Thompson has faced some tough opponents throughout his basketball career. This season, he has been on the court facing NBA elites as he continues to work his way into the Rockets’ rotation under head coach Ime Udoka.

In Monday’s win over the Pistons, Thompson came face to face with one challenger who knows his game inside and out, and a person who knows his on and off-court tendencies — even his favorite meal and movie. It was as if Amen was looking into a mirror when he was greeted by Detroit rookie Ausar Thompson, his twin brother.

This was the first time the brothers had competed against each other in an NBA regular-season game. With family and friends in the stands to watch the New Year’s Day matchup, Amen outshined his brother with the best performance of his rookie season to date. He finished with 12 points and 6 assists in 28 minutes, all career-highs.

Amen Thompson had career-highs in points (12), assists (6), and minutes (28) tonight. #Rockets win with ease. Encouraging. Shot 5-of-6 from the field and made his lone 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/5iixyOjZeT — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 2, 2024

Known as the “Thompson Twins,” Amen and Ausar made a name for themselves at Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before moving on to Overtime Elite — where their draft stock continued to rise each minute they were on the court together.

The two accomplished so much together growing up, never being away from each other longer than a day, that it wasn’t unusual to see them become the first brothers drafted in the top-10 NBA selections. Amen went to Houston with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 first round, while Ausar was drafted by Detroit with the very next selection.

There weren’t many one-on-one highlights from Monday’s matchup, but the brothers will have an opportunity to face one another again when the Rockets (16-15) travel to Detroit (3-30) on Jan. 12.

#Rockets beat the Pistons 136-113 After the @HoustonRockets WIN – Amen Thompson (12 PTS / 6 AST / 4 REB / 2 STL) talked about going against his twin brother Ausar pic.twitter.com/7PK4EFcj0k — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 2, 2024

