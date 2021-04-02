Battle for the top four: your club-by-club guide

As Premier League football returns following the international break, Telegraph Sport breaks down the race for the top four - rating the challengers’ form, key men and upcoming fixtures before predicting where the teams will finish.

Man United

Form: Unbeaten since Jan 27. Back-to-back wins against Manchester City and West Ham means second, not fourth, must be the target.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford withdrew from the England squad but will not be out for long. Mason Greenwood is another short-term doubt.

Other distractions: United are deep into the Europa League and, with Granada next in the quarter-finals, would expect to progress further.

Key man: Bruno Fernandes’ talent is only matched by his ambition. He will want nothing less than a second-placed finish and the Europa League title.

Remaining league games: Brighton (H), Tottenham (A), Burnley (H), Leeds (A), Liverpool (H), Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H), Fulham (H), Wolves (A)

Average position of run-in opponents: 11

Chances: 9/10

Leicester

Form: Two defeats since December point to a team ticking along nicely. Yet to drop out of the top four this season.

Injuries: Top-four hopes will be boosted by the return of James Maddison, while Harvey Barnes could yet return for the run-in.

Other distractions: An FA Cup semi-final against Southampton awaits for the Foxes, who at least have Thursdays free after their Europa League exit.

Key man: In Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester have the league’s in-form player. If they can get Jamie Vardy firing then their task will be made far easier.

Remaining league games: Man City (H), West Ham (A), West Brom (H), Crystal Palace (H), Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Man United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Average position of run-in opponents: 8.9

Chances: 8/10

Chelsea

Form: Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten since taking over and has 22 points from a possible 30. Whatever he is doing, it is working.

Injuries: Chelsea are hopeful on N’Golo Kante’s hamstring injury but there are question marks over Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Other distractions: Must be tempting to go for broke in the Champions League, where Chelsea face Porto in the quarter-finals next week.

Key man: Tuchel’s thrifty side have conceded just twice in all competitions, partly due to the impressive form of keeper Edouard Mendy.

Remaining league games: West Brom (H), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), West Ham (A), Fulham (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Aston Villa (A)

Average position of run-in opponents: 11.2

Chances: 7/10

West Ham

Form: On the better side of consistent, although losses to the two Manchester clubs and failure to beat Arsenal after taking a 3-0 lead questioned their European credentials.

Injuries: Still without the services of defender Angelo Ogbonna for another few weeks but Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku should all be fit for selection.

Other distractions: After four straight bottom-half finishes, West Ham’s owners will be borderline delirious at their lofty position. But summer transfer plans will hinge on where they finish, meaning business is on hold until their fate becomes clearer.

Key man: It’s hard to recall a mid-season loan spell that has worked out as well as Jesse Lingard’s. Five Premier League goals in seven games has reignited his career and injected some firepower into West Ham’s season.

Remaining league games: Wolves (A), Leicester (H), Newcastle (A), Chelsea (H), Burnley (A), Everton (H), Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (A)

Average position of run-in opponents: 12.1

Chances: 6/10

Tottenham

Form: Five-game winning run across all games was halted by the north London derby defeat before their ‘unacceptable’ Europa League exit, but got back to winning ways last time out against Villa.

Injuries: No long-term injuries of concern, and could benefit from the availability of Son Heung-min, Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty, along with Erik Lamela’s return from suspension.

Other distractions: The dugout. Will Mourinho still be at Spurs next season? Mounting a top-four challenge, even if unsuccessful, could be key to the manager’s future. Looming Carabao Cup final could also become an unavoidable distraction from the league campaign.

Key man: Keeping Harry Kane fit remains the priority to spearhead any chance of a late-season charge.

Remaining league games: Newcastle (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (a), Southampton (H), Sheffield United (H), Leeds (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

Average position of run-in opponents: 10.8

Chances: 5/10

Tottenham's top four hopes depend on keeping Harry Kane fit - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Liverpool

Form: Not quite desperate, but six losses in their last 10 games in all competitions is a real concern for Jurgen Klopp after seeing their European hopes take a turn for the worse in 2021.

Injuries: Where to start? Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees, though Roberto Firmino should be fit to feature this weekend.

Other distractions: The Champions League remains a welcome distraction given the comfortable wins over RB Leipzig provided momentum at a much-needed time. It could end up being their best bet of European qualification for next season.

Key man: The recent losses to Brighton, Manchester City, Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Fulham saw Liverpool score just three goals. If they’re to stand a chance, they need Mohamed Salah at his lethal best.

Remaining league games: Arsenal (A), Aston Villa (H), Leeds (A), Newcastle (H), Man Utd (A), Southampton (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Average position of run-in opponents: 13.6

Chances: 6/10

Everton

Form: Carlo Ancelotti will hope the international break has put paid to their mid-season wobble over the last six weeks, with three wins sandwiched between five defeats that has derailed their top-four challenge somewhat.

Injuries: One of only three clubs to have more injuries than their Merseyside rivals. James Rodriguez has not featured since mid-February, and Abdoulaye Doucoure will be a long-term absentee with a fractured foot. Ben Godfrey, Tom Davies and Jordan Pickford are short-term concerns.

Other distractions: Quite frankly Everton no longer have any other distractions after FA Cup quarter-final elimination, which is why the pressure is on to at least qualify for the Europa League. Failure to achieve a European spot would, given their strong early-season form, quantify a colossal failure.

Key man: Gylfi Sigurdsson has stepped up as an ever-present and his importance in the absence of James is greater than ever. Everton will need him to pull the strings of their attack to stand any chance.

Remaining league games: Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Tottenham (H), Arsenal (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)

Average position of run-in opponents: 10.2

Chances: 2/10