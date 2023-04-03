Battle of the titans: Inside images of the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel chasing Tadej Pogacar in the final kilometres of the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Few riders dare to cross the invisible barrier that separates battling for Grand Tours to fighting for the cobbled Classics. But on Sunday in the Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogačar proved that he, at least, is one of that rarest of rare breeds, for all he is aged just 24 and this was just his second-ever participation in the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Soloing to victory in Oudenaarde, Tadej Pogačar became just the third rider to conquer both the Tour de France and Belgium’s toughest cobbled Classic, and as such, he now stands alongside legends of the calibre of Louison Bobet and Eddy Merckx in the history books of the sport.

One-day specialists as experienced and resourceful as Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel were left struggling for the right to stand alongside Pogačar on the final podium, whilst sports fans across the globe were left equally stunned - in admiration for the Slovenian’s latest demonstration of two-wheeled power.

But if the final blaze of 2023 Tour of Flanders Flanders glory belonged to Pogačar and Pogačar alone, on the 273km, six-hour odyssey from Bruges to Oudenaarde, the drama, passion and pain that colours all the Classics was never lacking this April 2.

And from mass crashes to desperate lone pursuits, from furious, spine-tingling cobbled accelerations to refusals to surrender no matter the coast, the full range of Classics emotions were captured by the experienced pro cycling photographer Chris Auld, whose shots you can enjoy in full-width glory below.

Belgian cycling fans showcasing the country's enduring love for the Cobbled Classics

Fans in Bruges overlooking the race start

Jumbo-Visma is distinct in its fandom in the current peloton

A young fan excitedly awaiting the start of the Tour of Flanders

Expectation was heavy on Wout van Aert as a major favourite for the Tour of Flanders

Wout van Aert at the race start in Bruges

Julian Alaphilippe at the race start – he entered the race as a potential favourite

Mathieu van der Poel riding to the race sign-on in Bruges' Markt

Biniam Girmay chats to Intermarché-Circus-Wanty teammate Sven Erik Bystrøm at the race start

The peloton moves through an early cobbled sector

Mathieu van der Poel attacks a group containing Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock on the Oude Kwaremont

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo during his brave solo attack

Mathieu van der Poel leads the chase on the Oude Kwaremont

Wout van Aert battles up the Oude Kwaremont

The breakaway group of eight, containing Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), rolling over a cobbled sector

Julian Alaphilippe at the front of the peloton – he was involved in a crash in the early kilometres of the race

Wout van Aert lying in wait in the peloton

Christophe Laporte sitting in the peloton. He played a supporting role for Wout van Aert after being gifted Gent-Wevelgem victory last weekend

Tom Pidcock suffered hunger knock during the race

Mads Pedersen was one of the most aggressive riders of the day, well deserving of his podium spot

Filippo Colombo of Q36.5 earned a place in the attack group

Tadej Pogacar on the Paterberg during his triumphant attack

The three major favourites of the day – Van Aert, Van der Poel, and Pogacar – riding together

Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost dropping back from the lead group

Mads Pedersen attacking the eight-man breakaway group

The chasing group in pursuit of the Danish former world champion

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar distancing Wout van Aert

Despite Van der Poel's attacks, he was unable to wear down the Slovenian

Tadej Pogacar on the final ascent of the Paterberg, en route to solo victory

Pogacar atop the Paterberg, with 13km remaining to the finish

Mathieu van der Poel was unable to keep pace with Pogacar on the final climb of the race

Mathieu van der Poel battles his way up the Paterberg

Mads Pedersen atop the Paterg, the chase group close behind

Neilson Powless in pursuit of the podium

Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar chasing the leaders – he would finish ninth

A triumphant Tadej Pogacar crossing the finish line

Pogacar's Tour of Flanders is his first cobbled Classics victory

Eddy Merckx declared after the race that 'Tadej Pogacar can win everything'

An exhausted Mathieu van der Poel comes home for second

The race for the podium, where Pedersen outsprinted Van Aert for third place

An exhausted Yves Lampaert after the Tour of Flanders finish

The pain of a brutal six hours in the saddle showed on every rider's face

The Tour of Flanders is a beloved favourite of cycling fans across the world