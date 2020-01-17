Battle-tested Oregon State routed on the road after slow start against UW

Something seemed off with Oregon State.

The Beavers (12-4) should have taken control in Thursday's battle with the slumping Huskies (11-6), who have lost four of their last five games, but instead Oregon State looked absent. Dismal shooting, turnovers and inability to defend the three-point line were all factors that played a part in the Beavs 64-56 loss to the Huskies in Seattle.

Final: Washington 64, Oregon State 56#GoBeavs — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) January 17, 2020

Here's a few reasons why things went south for Oregon State on Thursday:

The Beavers shot a miserable 26.9 percent from the floor and 0-for-6 from three-point range in the first half and trailed by 10 at halftime. While Oregon State did improve its shooting to 39.2 percent for the game, they were still quite a bit short of their field goal average of 48.4 percent.

The Beavers Big 3 falls short

Unless the Huskies and Beavers meet in the Pac-12 tournament, this was senior forward Tres Tinkle's final career game against UW. In the last five meetings between the two teams, Tinkle has averaged 22.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He fell shy of that average with 15 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Kylor Kelley leads the nation in blocked shots with 4.13 per game. He had just 2 on Thursday and they were the only blocks of the night for Oregon State.

Junior guard Ethan Thompson has been averaging a team-best 20.8 points through the past five games while shooting 63.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. He finished with six points on 3-of-7 shooting in the loss and was 0-for-2 from behind the arc.

RaeQuan Battle showed up

Huskies' forward RaeQuan Battle had 11 points in his first-career start, after scoring just eight points total in six games this season. Battle was injured on one of the opening plays in the second half, but later returned to the bench.

"We had one thing under (Battle's) name and it was ‘shooter.' Don't let him shoot 3s," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "One of our veterans on the very first play lost him...and he drilled a 3 from the corner."

Next up

Oregon State (12-5) will take on Washington State (11-7), who is coming off a 72-61 victory over Oregon.

Tinkle and his team will study the film and look for a bounce-back win in Pullman.

"It's only Week 3, but we got to figure it out."

Battle-tested Oregon State routed on the road after slow start against UW originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest