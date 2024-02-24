Battle Ship: Hogs’ Khalif B. drops 40-plus as Hogs beat Missouri

Khalif Battle scored a career-high 42 points to lead Arkansas to a 88-73 win over Missouri on Saturday from Bud Walton Arena in what provided the Razorbacks with back-to-back wins for the first time since December.

Battle, a transfer from Temple, shot 11 of 15 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and was 14 of 14 from the foul line. Twenty-six of his 42 points came in the second half as the Razorbacks expanded on their two-point halftime lead.

The Razorbacks had just one other player in double figures – Makhi Mitchell with 13 – but as a team shot 48% from the field while holding Mizzou to 39%. Devo Davis also played a large role for Arkansas, scoring eight points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Arkansas hadn’t won more than a single game in a row in the 2024 calendar year. Last time out, the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M and Saturday’s win over the Tigers lifted coach Eric Musselman’s team back above .500 (15-14, 5-9 SEC).

Battle’s 42 points are the most by any player in an SEC game this season and the second most by an Arkansas player in an SEC game ever, trailing on Todd Day’s 43 against LSU in 1992.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire