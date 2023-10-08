Battle of SEC unbeatens proves to be no contest: Kentucky football dominated by Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The snap was low. But Carson Beck quickly recovered in time to hand off the ball to Kendall Milton, who took it in for a 5-yard score in the second quarter Saturday night at Sanford Stadium.

The less-than-perfect snap was one of the only times Beck, in his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, had a momentary sense of worry against Kentucky’s defense.

Beck’s stellar performance spelled doom for the Wildcats seeking to snap a string of Bulldogs win streaks.

Instead, Georgia showed why it is the back-to-back defending national champion and still the country’s top-ranked team, flattening Kentucky 51-13.

It was the first loss of the season for the 20th-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 SEC). But it was the 14th straight setback versus the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0), who won their 23rd straight game overall and 23rd consecutive game between the hedges of their home stadium.

Saturday was a mismatch from the opening whistle.

On the game’s opening possession, Beck’s first pass went for 7 yards. His second went 8. His third went 9. He capped the drive with a picture-perfect pass, hitting Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in stride, with the 6-foot-2 Florida native turning on the jets and scoring on a 40-yard pass.

Beck kept on throwing. And kept on finding his teammates.

He started with 13 straight completions, two off the school record shared by Quincy Carter and Eric Zeier.

When the clubs trotted into their locker rooms for halftime, Beck had 307 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-26 (80.8%) passing.

And, more important, with a victory all but sealed, with the Wildcats trailing 34-7.

Kentucky’s lone first-half score came at the 6:44 mark of the second quarter, when tight end Josh Kattus hauled in a 4-yard reception from Devin Leary. The Wildcats added another touchdown after halftime — following Beck’s only mistake.

UK cornerback Maxwell Hairston picked off Beck — it upped Hairston’s interception tally on the season to four — and returned it 48 yards to the Georgia 28.

Two plays later, running back Ray Davis crossed the goal line on a 26-yard reception. It extended Davis’ scoring streak — he has at least one TD in all six games for Kentucky this season — and marked his 12th total TD of the 2023 campaign.

But it was far too little — and far too late — to alter an all-too-familiar result for the Wildcats, and the rest of college football: another win for the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost since the 2021 SEC championship game (to Alabama) and haven’t tasted defeat in a regular-season outing since 2020 (to Florida).

Perhaps the greatest measure of Georgia’s dominance Saturday was in comparison to last season’s game against Kentucky. That rainy day in Lexington last November, the Bulldogs gained 363 yards and managed only one touchdown in a 16-6 win.

Georgia had 384 yards in Saturday’s first half — and scored all six times it had the ball in the first two quarters.

The Bulldogs finished with 608 yards (435 passing, 173 rushing), well outpacing the Wildcats 183 (128 passing, 55 rushing). Beck accounted for the lion’s share of the hosts’ yardage, finishing with a career-high 389 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80% (28 for 35) of his attempts in three quarters. Backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff manned the controls in the final period, finding running back Andrew Paul for a 9-yard score with 2:38 to play for the night’s final score.

Despite throwing for two touchdowns, Leary struggled otherwise: He posted a completion percentage of 38.5 (10 for 26), winding up with 128 yards.

It was much the same story for Davis, who did little outside of his TD reception. Entering Saturday as the SEC’s leader in multiple rushing categories — and fresh off the best game of any player in the FBS this season in a 280-rushing-yard showing in last week’s win over Florida — he found few lanes in which to run against Georgia, with only 59 yards (and no touchdowns) on 15 carries.

Defensively, Kentucky failed to contain Georgia’s superstar tight end, Brock Bowers, who logged game highs in receptions (seven) and yards (132) and hauled in a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Kentucky will have to regroup quickly.

It returns to Lexington next week to host another SEC East team that suffered its first loss of the season Saturday: Missouri, which fell to LSU, 49-39, at home.

Kickoff from Kroger Field will be either 7 or 7:30 p.m. If game time is 7 p.m., it will air on ESPN. If it begins at 7:30, SEC Network will handle the national television broadcast.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky-Georgia football score? Mark Stoops' Cats fall to 5-1 in 2023