Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman takeaways from the Columbia football jamboree

Fall practices started on August 7, but the unofficial start to the football season took place on Friday.

The three Columbia schools, Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge, participated in a preseason football jamboree Friday night, exactly one week away from the start of the 2023 regular season.

Here are takeaways from each Columbia team.

Columbia football jamboree takeaways

Battle's response

It's not easy taking over a program just weeks before the season begins, but Matt Herman has that exact task on his hands.

The jamboree started off a little difficult for the Spartans, as the Rock Bridge defense stifled the Battle offense. However, after that, the Spartans gave a response.

Going up against Hickman, Battle quarterback Alex Fernandez settled in. After Fernandez, sophomore Kendle Wilkerson came in and showed off some skill. He led Battle to a score by picking up some first downs and later tossed a long touchdown throw to Daqual Wright.

The bright spot for Battle was how the Spartans have some talent. Ace Herman-Dawson looked the part at left tackle. He's a freshman who clocks in at 6-foot-4 and 350 pounds.

Battle's leadership was also evident. Alijah Jackman leads the way but plenty of Spartan defenders never quit going against Hickman and Rock Bridge's offenses.

Rock Bridge's luxury

We know how talented Rock Bridge's defense is. The Bruins return all-state players in Grayson Cutchlow, Cullen Snow and Spencer Irvin, and showed their mettle against Battle and Hickman's offenses.

Rock Bridge's defense forced fumbles on three straight drives against Battle.

Still, what might be even more impressive is how Rock Bridge has one of the biggest luxuries in Boone County and the state of Missouri.

Quarterback Sam Kaiser is a Division I football player. So is quarterback Brady Davidson. Both have earned Division I offers, stand well over six feet, are equipped with arm talent and have athleticism to move around.

Either one of them could start on any team in the state. They're both here in Columbia.

Kaiser put on a display Friday night, tossing pinpoint accurate deep passes for touchdowns. He's ready for the season, and he had no reservations about going for it all.

Davidson wasn't far behind. He made athletic plays, was decisive with his decisions to run and pass the ball and also had an accurate deep ball. He tossed a touchdown pass against Hickman where he evaded pass rushers and somehow fit a pass between defenders for a red zone score.

We're going to see both quarterbacks play this season for Rock Bridge.

Hickman's defense

One of the biggest energy pieces from Friday night came when Hickman's defense took over for its chance to play.

The Kewpies had an injury-riddled year in 2022. It was clear they were making up for some lost time with some big hits and forced turnovers.

The entire Hickman sideline erupted when Rock Bridge mishandled a snap and drifted to the right. An'Davante Bussey was in the backfield almost immediately after shedding his block and laid a clean yet massive hit on Kaiser.

Bussey, who missed most of the year with an injury, looked like a player ready to take on a massive role in the Hickman defense. When Hickman plays at full strength, it's a team with plenty of potential. Not many defenses can stop Rock Bridge, let alone slow the Bruins down.

The Kewpies forced a turnover against the Bruins, almost had an interception and got the offense to commit two penalties.

This boils the season down to the Hickman offense, which has a poised and refined Carter Holliday leading the attack. He looked calm and settled in the pocket, delivering accurate strikes and showcasing a bag of moves to elude defenders.

The 2023 Hickman squad has plenty to prove, but should have the energy to match any opponent this year.

