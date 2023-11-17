The Battle for Los Angeles is always big, but this USC-UCLA game will mean less than the Trojans hoped for

USC will face UCLA at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday in its final regular-season game of the year. This game is always a high-stakes game because local bragging rights are on the line. That’s the only thing this game will offer, however. No bigger prizes are hanging in the balance.

USC lost to Oregon last Saturday in Eugene, 36-27, to fall out of the Pac-12 title race. A year after eight Pac-12 wins and an appearance in the league’s title game, Lincoln Riley’s group was touted as a College Football Playoff contender. However, the Trojans have lost four of their last five games and are limping down the stretch.

UCLA isn’t in any better shape.

The Bruins lost 17-7 at home to an Arizona State team held together by duct tape and faith. A running back and a tight end lined up at quarterback for the Sun Devils throughout the game. ASU used a swinging gate formation to reduce the negative effects of its shorthanded offensive line. On the other side, UCLA consistently found ways to short-circuit in scoring positions.

UCLA dropped its second consecutive game to fall to 6-4 as the buzz around Chip Kelly’s lack of job security is growing louder.

Caleb Williams will probably be playing his last game for USC. Most people doubt he will play a third-tier bowl game, but he hasn’t made that announcement just yet. This will also be the last USC-UCLA football game played in the Pac-12 Conference. The two schools will move to the Big Ten next year.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire