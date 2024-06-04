The battle lines have been redrawn between Manchester City and the Premier League

As another day continues, the battle lines between Manchester City and the Premier League appear to have been redrawn. Manchester City’s hearing over 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and regulations is common knowledge. But today news has broken of Manchester City launching fresh legal action against the Premier League.

Matt Lawton has reported for the Times that the Premier League champions have launched legal action against the Premier League over their Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules. Lawton further reports that Manchester City claim the rules are unlawful. He further reports that City will be seeking damages from the Premier League. Furthermore, Lawton reports that a two-week hearing over the matter is set to begin on June 10. Lawton’s article can be found here or by clicking the link below which further explains Manchester City’s new case against the Premier League.

🔺EXCLUSIVE Manchester City have launched an unprecedented legal action against the Premier League in a move that has sparked civil war in English football’s top flight. The outcome could dramatically alter the landscape of the professional game, @Lawton_Times reports — Times Sport (@TimesSport) June 4, 2024

Today’s news sets the scene for what lies ahead between Manchester City and the Premier League.

Today’s news has felt like it has been a long time coming. Ever since the Premier League announced the 115 charges against the champions it has felt like there would be another battle between the pair. It appears to have begun today based on Lawton’s report.

BREAKING: #ManCity are suing the Premier League for damages alongside their attempts to end Associated Party Transaction rules, which they claim are unlawful. @ManCity also argue the system of requiring at least 14 clubs, or two-thirds of those who vote, to implement rule changes… — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 4, 2024

It must be stressed that this case and Manchester City’s case over financial fair play regulation breaches are two entirely separate matters. They will play out on separate timelines as per Lawton’s report. It now seems that the battle lines between Manchester City and the Premier League have been redrawn. It has always felt that a day like today was coming and it has arrived. What happens next may have huge ramifications for both parties going forward.