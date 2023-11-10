Battle Lines: Israel 'cuts Gaza in two', disagreements with the UN & Gazan hospitals on the brink

Palestinians perform Friday prayer in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. - Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In this episode of Battle Lines, Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan brings us up to date on the major news of the week from the region, Telegraph Global Health Reporter Lilia Sebouai speaks about the devastating plight of Gaza’s hospitals and Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva explains the bad blood between Israel and the UN.

Plus Assistant Comment Editor Francis Dearnley gives a potted history of the now infamous Balfour Declaration.

A warning this week that this episode contains graphics language that some listeners might find distressing.

