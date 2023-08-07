Battle hires Matthew Herman as next head football coach

Up against the clock, Battle turned to a familiar face to fill the void at the top of its football program.

The Spartans named Matthew Herman as the fourth head football coach in school history Monday, filling the hole left by Jonah Dubinski’s resignation July 26.

The Spartans were left without a coach less than a month before their season opener Aug. 25 on the road at Park Hill after Dubinski resigned to take a job coaching Community School of Naples in Florida.

More: Jonah Dubinski resigns as Battle football coach prior to his third season

Herman, a Hickman alum, was on Battle’s coaching staff when the school first opened in 2013. Per a news release, he served in roles such as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and junior-varsity coach during his first stint with the Spartans.

While Herman was on the staff, Battle won the 2014 MSHSAA Class 5 title in addition to six district championships.

Battle's Rickie Dunn Jr. (8) stiff-arms Hickman's Darian Kemp (9) on a 57-yard run that set up a Spartans touchdown during Battle's 47-29 win over the Kewpies on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

“Having strong roots at Battle since its inception, I care deeply about this program and know the great things this Battle Family can achieve,” Herman said in a release. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to represent the Battle community as its next head football coach.”

Herman returns to Columbia after a stint coaching in Hawaii, where he helped Moanalua High School to a regular season title in 2021 while associate head coach, special teams coordinator, quarterbacks coach and strength coordinator.

More: Boone County quarterbacks to watch in the 2023 football season

The Columbia native will take over a team that went 8-13 in Dubinski’s two seasons at the helm. The Spartans defeated Capital City in their Class 5 Disctict 4 opener before falling to Helias in the next round.

Herman played two years at Culver-Stockton as a quarterback before transferring to finish his degree at the University of Missouri. His hire is pending board approval.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Battle hires Matthew Herman as next head football coach