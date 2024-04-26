Battle Creek elementary school teacher will announce draft pick

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Jessica Day described Thursday as a “pretty exciting day” for her and the third grade students at Minges Brook Elementary in Battle Creek.

The class found out they won the American Heart Association NFL Play 60 competition, which means Day gets to announce a pick for the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at the NFL Draft in Detroit. She is the kindergarten teacher and the school’s Kids Heart Challenge coordinator for the AHA.

Day gives the credit to the students.

“My students won it for me. I get to reap the benefits of them winning and their parents, who logged all their physical activity like their gymnastics and dance time after school or Taekwondo and soccer. We had the most minutes for the state of Michigan,” Day explained.

Students used the Play 60 app to log their activity and the school with the most minutes won. Minges Brooke won the state competition this year, which comes with a $1,000 prize. Last year, Day’s school won the national competition as well, which came with a $2,000 prize. The school use it to build a new rock wall sensory station for the kids.

“We believe in getting kids up and active and moving and giving them chances to reset and get ready to learn,” Day explained.

Minges Brook Elementary is the only Starr Commonwealth trauma certified school in the state, and one of only a few in the country.

Day three of the NFL Draft in Detroit will start at 12 p.m. Saturday.

