Battle for Cowboys last WR spot promises to be fierce

Not all position battles are compelling. Yes, competition is always fun to watch and every corner of the Cowboys roster matters, but some battles lack luster. The battle for the final offensive lineman is important, but it doesn’t make headlines. Who wins the last tight end spot or last linebacker spot doesn’t seem to pack the same punch as how the more glamorous skill positions unfold.

The glitz and glam the WR position offers in practices is always on full display, whether the session is padded or just shells. For the Cowboys, who have an especially loaded field of WR competitors, the battle for the last WR spots promise to be fierce, with a variety of realistic outcomes on the table.

How many WRs the Cowboys ultimately keep in 2023 will be dependent on the talent pool itself as well as the depth of other positions. Roster building is a zero-sum game so if Dallas goes deep at one position, they’re obligated to go shallow at another position.

Most roster predictions have the Cowboys going with six WRs on their roster this season. Dallas may need to go deeper than normal in the secondary and on the two lines, so they’ll be challenged to carry more than six.

The locks

It’s safe to say CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup are all locks to make the roster. Lamb is the rising star of the group with All Pro aspirations in this his fourth season. The Cowboys have been open about a new deal for Lamb and have already committed to his fifth-year option.

Cooks came over in an offseason trade that’s already paying dividends. Cooks has been a mentor of sorts to the Cowboys WR group and has shown to everyone he still has that game-breaking speed that’s made him a factor throughout his NFL career.

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer on WR Brandin Cooks: “Jalen Tolbert has had an incredible camp. If you talk to Jalen, what he’s gonna tell you is he has spent a ton of time with Brandin. Here’s a guy who has been there, done that, and he wants to encourage and invest in the… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 8, 2023

Gallup is admittedly a wildcard since his 2022 was underwhelming by most standards. One more year removed from his ACL injury, Gallup hopes to bounce back to his pre-injury self.

Regardless of how he looks, the Cowboys are financially on the hook, so Gallup is in Dallas for this season.

The favorites

The second tier of WRs is a mix of pedigree and specialists. Jalen Tolbert has third-round draft pedigree. Even though his draft status is a sunk cost, it speaks to his potential and that’s something the Cowboys don’t give up on easily.

Tolbert was a nonfactor as rookie but has the traits to be a top-3 WR one day. If he shows he can contribute something, he’ll likely make the cut.

This is the kind of demeanor the Cowboys need from Jalen Tolbert this season. There’s no question he has the talent pic.twitter.com/dcr8O5t5Qx — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) July 12, 2023

Simi Fehoko is another draft pick the Cowboys have been waiting to hit. Fehoko has size-speed combo that can’t be matched on the roster. His ability to use his big frame in the running game make him the favorite to take over Noah Brown’s long-time blocking role after the latter left in free agency.

Kavontae Turpin has the inside track as the Cowboys return specialist. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year and has speed and change-of-direction ability that can’t be taught.

He’s small (5-foot-9, 153 pounds) so he’s not likely to be much of an offensive option for Mike McCarthy (As Matt Owen pointed out in the offseason, McCarthy values size in his WRs).

The Challengers

The depth chart is far from a done deal, and any one of the three “favorites” could lose their spot to a challenger if things fall a certain way.

Special teams ability, reliability and versatility are determining factors when rounding out the WR position group.

Last season, Dennis Houston surprised everyone by making the cut. The UDFA was limited physically but he was versatile and trustworthy in his routes so he earned a spot on the roster, albeit temporarily.

Jalen Brooks, the Cowboys final 2023 draft pick, enters camp with little draft pedigree but attractive measurables. He’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and should be able to play special teams.

David Durden, an UDFA from University of West Florida, has the college production and return ability on his side. But the 6-foot-2, 200 pound rookie is making a big leap to the NFL and may not be able to shine with the same brightness in the pros.

Cowboys UDFA WR David Durden will be making the leap from Div II with West Florida, but at 6’1” with 4.45 speed and big jumps, the big fella can certainly go get it. 23 touchdowns the last two seasons and a career average of 19.7 yards/catch (per The @dpbrugler Beast) + ST value pic.twitter.com/hmrHi2liVe — Laurie Horesh 🏈 (@LaurieHoresh) April 30, 2023

Jose Barbon (6-foot, 185 pounds), and Jalen Moreno-Cropper (6-foot, 172 pounds) are worthy challengers at some point down the road.

Dontario Drummond, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds is a big-bodied prospect capable of challenging Fehoko for Noah Browns blocking WR role, as is WR/TE combo, John Stephens Jr, who stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds.

Tyron Johnson, 27, is a veteran with a little more experience than the pack. At 6-foot-1 193 pounds he could be a safer fallback option if other candidates don’t work out.

The wrap-up

The top of the depth chart is set but there are a number of challengers who, with a good camp, could push second tier players like Tolbert, Fehoko and/or Turpin for spots on the final 53.

The Cowboys value draft status as much as anyone but McCarthy and company are feeling the pressure this season and can’t afford to sacrifice the present for the future, so roster spots will need to be earned.

Special teams play will be imperative and WRs who can shuffle between X, Z and slot have a leg-up. Everyone on the roster needs to be useful so project players will likely get sent to the practice squad.

