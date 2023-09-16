Battle of champions: Albany football upends Hawley in battle of defending 2A champs

Chip Chambers threw three touchdown passes, the last two to Cason Fairchild, and Adam Hill ripped off a 57-yard run for another as Albany beat Hawley 27-14 in a battle of Class 2A defending state champions Friday night at Shelton Stadium.

All the scoring came in the first half as Albany (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division II, avenged a 26-14 loss to the Bearcats last season in Albany.

The game was played at Hardin-Simmons’ Shelton Stadium in Abilene, after rain left Hawley’s Forrest Field unplayable. Hawley didn’t find a place to play until Friday morning.

How it happened

Hawley (2-2), ranked No. 4 in Class 2A Division I, wasted little time in finding the end zone. Landon Sykora capped a quick drive with a 6-yard TD run. Keagan Ables threw a pass to Tate Scott on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Bearcat lead with 11:02 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Lions answered, scoring on their first drive. Chambers threw a 13-yard TD pass to Branson Beal. A missed PAT kick left it a 14-6 game with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing Hawley to turn the ball over downs, Albany responded with a 60-yard TD pass from Chambers to Fairchild for a 13-8 lead with 1:33 to play in the opening quarter.

The Bearcats took the lead back on Ables’ 15-yard TD pass to Scott. Albany's Lanxton Viertel picked off a two-point conversion pass and nearly returned it for a score, keeping it a one-point game at 14-13 Hawley.

But Hill ran 57 yards for the go-head score 8:48 before halftime, and Chambers threw a 29-yard TD pass to Fairchild five minutes later as the Lions rolled to a 27-14 halftime lead.

Albany's Adam Hill (5) breaks loose for a 57-yard touchdown run as teammate Keatin Russell (11) reacts in the background. The score helped the Lions take a 20-14 lead with 8:48 left in the second quarter against Hawley. Albany won the game 27-14 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Hardin-Simmons' Shelton Stadium in Abilene.

Missed opportunities

Hawley had its chances. The Bearcats had a first-and-goal at the 8 and couldn’t punch it in late in the third quarter. They also had a first-and-goal at the 1, and Calhan Fairchild got a pick in the end zone to end the drive with 8:08 remaining in the game.

Ables came up with an interception a few minutes later, and Hawley had one more chance to cut it to a one-score game but turned the ball over on downs at the Albany 19.

They said it

Albany coach Denney Faith on the victory: “Just unbelievable. Two good teams going at it out here. Just love the way our kids compete. Love the rivalry with Hawley. It brings out the best in both of us, I think. I think we’re both better football teams tonight now.”

Faith on his team’s plays on both sides of the ball: “They were coming in ready to shut Adam (Hill) down, which offensively, the first half, opened up the passing game. Our receivers made some great catches, and Chip was able to put it on them. I tell you what, our defense in the second half was unbelievable. … If our defense can play that, then we have a chance to win a lot of football games.”

Hawley coach Mitch Ables: “That’s one of the best teams in the state of Texas over there, and we had opportunities. I don’t know how many times we had it in the red zone, even inside the 5-yard line, in the second half and came away with no points. You can’t do that against a really good football team.”

Ables on going forward: “Our immaturity showed up a little bit. We’ve got kids who need to grow up quick, and we knew this was going to be a tough one. We knew they were going to give us the best. We’ve got to watch film, get them corrected and move on from there. We’ve got a district title to defend, and it starts tomorrow. … There’s no doubt we got better tonight, and I think they got better, too. If we both got out healthy, that’s a plus.”

Up next

Anson at Hawley, 7 p.m. Friday (District 4-2A DI opener); Albany at Comanche, 7:30 p.m. Friday

