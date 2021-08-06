Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree set for Wednesday in Lumberton

Aug. 6—LUMBERTON — Coaches love preseason scrimmages — they provide a chance to see how their team is coming along without the pressure of a game that counts, and shows them what they need to work on before their regular-season opener.

Football teams from around Southeastern North Carolina will have that chance Wednesday at the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree at Lumberton High School; coaches met for a luncheon previewing the event Thursday in Lumberton.

Five games are scheduled for Wednesday evening: Fairmont vs. Gray's Creek at 5 p.m., Red Springs vs. Terry Sanford at 6 p.m., Lumberton vs. Heide Trask at 7 p.m., Scotland vs. South View at 8 p.m. and East Bladen against an opponent to be determined at 9 p.m. The Eagles were originally scheduled to face Purnell Swett, but the Rams will be unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

"We're excited about it," Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. "It's my first year having to run it, and actually participating in it, but it's going to be great for our kids. Especially a young group; I know Fairmont, and (Lawrence) Ches and Red Springs, we've all got young guys that need that exposure and playing time. There's going to be a lot of coaching, a lot of learning, and there's going to be some mistakes."

Each school will receive 100 tickets to be sold at a discounted rate of $5; tickets are also available at the gate for $7.

Games will consist of two 20-minute halves with a running clock.

Preseason games are always important for acclimating young players to the varsity level, but they are made even more important after no middle school sports were played in Robeson County in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some schools were unable to field JV teams in the spring season.

"It's going to be important for everybody to get some game action," Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. "We had kind of a quick turnaround since the COVID season, so we shouldn't be that separated from our guys, but like everybody said, since Robeson County hasn't had middle school sports in a while, all of our young players, our freshman and our sophomores, are very unproven and unknown, so Wednesday will be a good chance to get a lot of questions answered."

Deese hopes for a big crowd at Wednesday's event, and expects Heide Trask, Lumberton's opponent, to be a strong opponent.

"I expect them to come out and be eager for it," Deese said. "They're excited about the Jamboree; this will be a great opportunity for them to play in front of a big crowd, the kids will be excited about that. I'm hoping our kids will be up to the challenge, since we have a lot of young kids as well."

As Fairmont prepares to face Gray's Creek, first-year Golden Tornadoes coach Lonnie Cox said he's communicating with Bears coach Jon Sherman to ensure the scrimmage is beneficial for both teams.

"In the last 15 minutes here at our meeting, we're already talking about different things we can show each other that will really help us watch film, and help us be able to adjust well when we play our Week 1 game against Lumberton," Cox said. "I think this Jamboree is a great opportunity to communicate with the opposing coach, do things to each other that's going to help us see how our kids react, and I think that will help everybody that's involved in this Jamboree to have a better opportunity to adjust in their Week 1 games."

As Red Springs faces Terry Sanford, two conference runners-up from this spring's season will be facing off and providing each other a quality opponent.

"Playing an opponent like Terry Sanford, you can't beat it, because they're going to give us an awesome look," Ches said. "They're going to give us a very game-like feel, and put a lot of pressure on us, so we're looking forward to that.

The Jamboree returns for the first time since 2019, as one was not held before last season due to the season's shortened schedule.

"Lumberton has always done an outstanding job running this Jamboree," Cox said. "I've had the pleasure of coaching in it as an assistant at Lumberton, at Fairmont and at Scotland County, and it's always been first-class, it's always been extremely well-organized, and I feel like it really prepares you for your Week 1 games."

"What really makes it nice is that it's got a very game-like atmosphere, and it's a first chance for kids that haven't been put into a little bit of a pressure situation to feel that pressure without it having to count," Ches said. "That's a nice dress rehearsal, and I'm just thankful to Lumberton for hosting it every year, and thankful that we're allowed to play in it. The proximity makes it wonderful."

St. Pauls will not play in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree; they will scrimmage against Gray's Creek on Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Purnell Swett team is in quarantine until Aug. 19 due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, athletic director William Deese confirmed to The Robesonian. The Rams' Aug. 20 season opener at St. Pauls will be postponed; Purnell Swett will be out of quarantine before that date if there are no further issues, but the Rams would not have the practice days required to play.

