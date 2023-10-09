In battle between top NSIC teams, Bemidji State leaves unsatisfied with draw

Oct. 8—BEMIDJI — A lot is going through the mind of Bemidji State women's soccer head coach Jim Stone in the final push of a tie game.

Knotted at 1-1 against Northern State, the Beavers attacked relentlessly in the closing minutes of Sunday's match between two unbeaten NSIC teams at the top of the table. Stone rolled out a fourth forward in a contest with heavy championship implications, pushing for the winning goal.

The effort was for naught, though, as the Wolves held BSU scoreless to close the game. It's a decision that left Bemidji State feeling unsatisfied.

"It's hard to describe because, on one hand, a draw is a fair result against a really good team, and we'll take it," Stone said. "On the other hand, we're at home, and we could've made some hay here going forward. The thing that I liked is I saw disappointment on their faces, and that excites me because it shows they were capable of (winning this game) and they wanted to do it. That's kind of the first time this season I've seen their emotions — seen them hurt."

The Beavers' push for a goal resulted in a bevy of shot attempts, one of them being on target before it was thwarted by NSU keeper Alexus Townsend.

After Northern State loaded the box to secure a point, Stone admitted that countering the moves of the opposing gaffer is something he's trying to improve.

"You're thinking how they're obviously good with a tie, but are we good with a tie?" Stone said. "What does that mean for our championship hope? You're trying to process that really quickly. You're not on the phone looking at other scores. ... You just have to make one of those gut decisions. We've been trying to have an aggressive mindset this year and throw caution to the wind. If we get countered and lose 2-1, I'll just have to live with it. But we want to have that aggressive, winning mentality."

Senior midfielder Lauren Hodny gave BSU a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute on a head-turning individual effort just outside the 18-yard box. She shook a pair of Northern State defenders before striking the ball off Townsend's hands and in.

"When I came off (the field) in the first half, our coach told me to make a cut back to beat the defender," Hodny said. "I kind of just had a golden opportunity to do that in the second half. I got my shot off and got the goal. ... It's something I've been trying to work on all season — being a little more selfish in the attacking third."

The Wolves equalized six minutes later. Megan Fastenau made Bemidji State pay for a turnover and a defensive breakdown with a strike that was perfectly placed in the top-left corner from just outside the right of the Beavers' 18-yard box.

"We talked about playing more safe and simple there," Stone said before Fastenau's goal. "When that didn't work out — credit to Northern for turning us over there really quick — that ball went into (Fastenau's) feet instantly. We weren't able to bring a double team. We talked about not getting isolated with (Fastenau) and (Hannah Smith). If we do get isolated, we have to have our center-back be in a covering position. Neither of those things happened.

"She scored a fantastic goal. You just kind of have to go over there and shake her hand. But we need to be a little smarter and bring (our scouting) to life for 90 minutes instead of 89."

NSU (6-2-3) is currently tied with Minnesota State with 18 points in the NSIC standings. Both share identical 5-0-3 records. BSU is still unbeaten this fall with a record of 7-0-4 and is a point behind the Wolves and Mavericks with an NSIC mark of 5-0-2.

By season's end, the NSIC teams will have played an equal amount of conference matches, rendering the current stands unimportant. However, Bemidji State felt like Sunday left more to be desired.

"We wanted the win, but a draw is better than a loss," Hodny said. "I think (Northern State) is a really good team that came ready to play, and so did we. Both of us worked hard, and draws happen when two good teams both work hard."

Bemidji State , Northern State

NSU 0 1 — 1

BSU 0 1 — 1

Bemidji State — Hodny 53'.

Northern State — Fastenau 59'.

Saves — Frantzen (BSU) 1; Townsend (NSU) 4.