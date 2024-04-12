Battle of The Badges game raises money for great cause

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Battle of The Badges hockey game was a complete success.

In an effort to raise funds for local fire and police departments, the game was held last month at Elmira’s First Arena. Although the police team beat the firefighters 5-4 in the charity game, all walked away winners with the funds donated by fans and local groups.

A grand total of $2,976.47 dollars was raised at the event and both teams split the overall proceeds. The local firefighters team donated their portion of $1,488.23 to the youth hockey organization EC Ice Wings.

The money will be used for ice time, jerseys and equipment. Played every year, the Battle of The Badges Game is a free showcase of hockey between those who serve and protect our community. Donations are graciously accepted at the First Arena entrance with all proceeds going directly back into the region.

18 Sports congratulates all who played and supported the Battle of The Badges for another successful year.

