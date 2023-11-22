Battle 4 Atlantis, UNC basketball live score updates in Bahamas

UNC basketball and Northern Iowa tip things off as the opening game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) and Panthers (1-2) play at noon Wednesday on ESPN. It’ll be UNC’s third appearance in the annual Bahamas event. No. 20 Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova round out the eight-team, 12-game event.

The championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday inside Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

Here’s a look at the full schedule and bracket, along with TV, streaming info, times and a live scoreboard to follow throughout the three-day event.

What channel is UNC basketball, Battle 4 Atlantis on Today?

TV : ESPN

UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa start time

Date: Nov. 22

Time: Noon ET

Battle 4 Atlantis, UNC basketball live score updates

Check in here for live scores and updates from the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, bracket

2023 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket

Wednesday

Game 1: UNC vs. Northern Iowa, Noon (ESPN)

Game 2: Villanova vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3: Michigan vs. Memphis, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Arkansas vs. Stanford, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Thursday

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon (ESPN2)

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday

Championship: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Third place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fifth place: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Seventh place: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

