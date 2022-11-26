Battle 4 Atlantis championship: Vols defeat Kansas

No. 21 Tennessee (5-1) defeated No. 3 Kansas (6-1), 64-50, to win the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis championship Friday at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Vols never trailed in the game.

Santaigo Vescovi led all scorers with 20 points, recording five three-point attempts. He recorded six rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler totaled 14 points, while Tyreke Key finished with 10 for the Vols.

Tennessee committed 22 turnovers in the contest, including 17 in the first half.

Tennessee led the Jayhawks, 33-25, at halftime after Olivier Nkahoua converted a three-point attempt. Nkamhoua recorded seven points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee led by 18 points in the second half.

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesufu each scored 14 points for the Jayhawks.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire