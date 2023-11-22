Battle 4 Atlantis 2023: Bracket, teams, schedule for college basketball tournament

For whatever it lacks in history and tradition, the Battle 4 Atlantis has quickly become one of the premier early-season tournaments in men’s college basketball over the course of its 12-year existence.

This season, Michigan will be among the teams vying for the Battle 4 Atlantis crown when it begins play in the event on Wednesday with a game against Memphis. The 2023 tournament features eight teams, with the Wolverines the only Big Ten squad in the field.

It marks the third time Michigan has competed in the event, which takes place at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas. In 2015, the Wolverines lost to a top-20 UConn team in their opener before beating Charlotte and Texas to claim a fifth-place finish. In 2019, the Wolverines won the championship, capped off by victories against No. 4 North Carolina in the semifinals and No. 7 Gonzaga in the title game. After traveling down to the Bahamas unranked, the Wolverines jumped all the way to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll the following week.

Michigan enters the tournament with a 3-1 record, with that loss coming in its most recent game — a 94-86 defeat at home against Long Beach State. In the loss, the Wolverines allowed their opponent to shoot 56.1% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

With the tournament tipping off today, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis:

When is the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis?

The Battle 4 Atlantis will begin Wednesday, Nov. 22 and have games each of the following two days, culminating with the championship on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The games take place at the Imperial Arena, a multi-purpose venue at the resort that’s also used as a ballroom and convention space, in addition to a basketball arena.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 teams

The eight-team field features a number of notable programs, four of which have at least one national championship in their respective histories (which Michigan being one of them).

The tournament features one team from each of the sport’s six major conferences, as well as two top teams from outside that group of leagues.

Here are the eight teams that will compete for a title in the Bahamas:

Michigan

North Carolina

Arkansas

Memphis

Stanford

Texas Tech

Villanova

Northern Iowa

Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 bracket

2023 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket

The tournament isn’t overloaded with exciting first-round matchups, largely because of some unexpected early-season stumbles from a handful of teams. But as the event progresses, there should be some more enticing pairings.

Michigan’s game against Memphis is perhaps the most compelling of the first round, with the Tigers at 3-0 and the Wolverines already with a notable win against St. John’s and Rick Pitino.

Each team in the field is guaranteed three games, with the four losers of the first-round matchups heading into a consolation bracket and the four winners advancing to the semifinals.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 schedule

All times in Eastern Time

Wednesday, Nov. 22

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa ∣ Noon ∣ ESPN

Villanova vs. Texas Tech ∣ 2:30 p.m. ∣ ESPN or ESPN2

Michigan vs. Memphis ∣ 5 p.m. ∣ ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Stanford ∣ 7:30 p.m. ∣ ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 23

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 ∣ Noon ∣ ESPN2

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 ∣ 2:30 p.m. ∣ ESPN

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 ∣ 5 p.m. ∣ ESPN

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 ∣ 7:30 p.m. ∣ ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 24

Third-place game ∣ 1 p.m. ∣ ESPN2

Championship game ∣ 3:30 p.m. ∣ ESPN

Fifth-place game ∣ 6 p.m. ∣ ESPNU

Seventh-place game ∣ 8:30 p.m. ∣ ESPN+

