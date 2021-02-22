Battista: Why Wentz could have 'career renaissance' in Indianapolis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL.com writer Judy Battista breaks down why quarterback Carson Wentz could have a 'career renaissance' with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

Recommended Stories