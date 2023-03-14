Battista: Waller 'instantly becomes Daniel Jones' best weapon' in New York

The Guardian

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly given the New York Jets a wishlist of players as the team prepare to secure a trade for the quarterback. Speculation has been mounting for weeks that the four-time NFL MVP will be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, who are looking for a new quarterback after two poor seasons from Zach Wilson, whom they selected No 2 overall in the 2021 draft. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Rodgers presented the Jets with “a wish list of free agents”, including three players the quarterback worked closely with in Green Bay: wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and tight end Marcedes Lewis.