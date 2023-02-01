Battista on Tom Brady's career: 'It's a shame it couldn't have a better ending it's bittersweet'
NFL Network's Judy Battista and Mike Giardi discuss NFL quarterback Tom Brady's decision to retire.
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart announced that she is leaving the Seattle Storm to sign with the New York Liberty.
With Tom Brady retiring, former Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen could loose his spot in Fox's No. 1 NFL booth.
Shortly after learning for certain that Tom Brady will not be their quarterback in 2023, the Buccaneers moved on with the search for someone to serve as their offensive coordinator. The Bucs announced that Saints quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry interviewed for the opening. The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich and several other [more]
New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon doesn’t know head coach Mike Vrabel, but he knows they want the same thing, and he believes they’re going to get there together. Carthon told the Tennessean that he and Vrabel had never met until two weeks after he was hired as the new GM, but that’s not going [more]
After Super Bowl 57, either the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs will have more wins in Glendale than the home team earned this season.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel details Tom Brady’s incredible journey from high school benchwarmer to 7-time Super Bowl Champion.
It's time to let these guys go in fantasy basketball leagues.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
When it comes time to being critical, Payton isn't always going to shy away from being honest in his assessments with the media. That’s going to be an important point for Wilson.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Tom Brady's decision to hang up his cleats doubtless triggers several near-term consequences. Nate Davis looks at winners and losers of announcement.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills facing criminal indictment ahead of Super Bowl LVll matchup against Kansas City Chiefs
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game. By Dave Zangaro
Jimmie Ward revealed the story of when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it crystal clear the 31-year-old defensive back had no other option than to play nickel in the 49ers' defense.
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos' next head coach. What does this mean for quarterback Russell Wilson?