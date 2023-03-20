Battista: There's an argument the Giants have closed some ground on the Eagles
NFL Network's Judy Battista: There's an argument the New York Giants have closed some ground on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Here's our Mets 26-man roster prediction 4.0 for the 2023 MLB season...
Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Recently retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty revealed during WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" that some players in the locker room wanted Bailey Zappe to start over Mac Jones.
The NFL Draft is the deadline for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to execute an Aaron Rodgers trade, says Ian Rapoport.
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
At his introductory news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Orlando Brown was asked about playing with the Chiefs in 2022.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
Is there still a chance the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins? The star wide receiver recently followed a pair of New England players on social media as rumors continue to swirl.
The Detroit Lions have created nearly $22 million in cap space by restructuring Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris' deals and cutting Michael Brockers.
The asking price to acquire Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade is high. Should the Patriots pay it?
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
The Browns have emphasized defense early in free agency to help new coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's already making an impression on the new players.