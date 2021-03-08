Battista: 'It would be a surprise' if Marcus Maye left Jets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reports the latest on where the New York Jets and safety Marcus Maye stand in contract negotiations. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories