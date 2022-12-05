Battista: Takeaways from Browns-Texans Week 13 game
NFL Network's Judy Battista shares her takeaways from the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans Week 13 game.
Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has landed with a new team. Basham’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced on Monday that Basham has signed with the Titans. Basham was waived by the Cowboys last week. Basham appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season and he played in every game for the NFC East club last year. [more]
The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) The last time the Raiders played at home, they lost to an Indianapolis Colts team playing for an interim coach and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr emotionally criticized some unnamed teammates for not completely buying in. Carr had no trouble smiling Sunday following the Raiders' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly hot Raiders (5-7) are 3-0 since Carr's teary news conference.
Collins surpassed his 2021 output with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the #Texans' loss to the #Browns in Week 13
The Ravens' Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns was flexed to a different time slot
Backup quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to reporters about Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury and Purdy's own performance after the 49ers defeated the Dolphins at Levi's Stadium Sunday. (12-4-22)
Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly is set to sign with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr for a potential $200 million per season, according to Marca.
Tony Romo: "I think that was probably a poor call on that one. But they're gonna always protect these (quarterbacks) - they should."
Week 13 couldn’t have turned out any better for the Bills. Not only did they win, but their biggest rivals in the AFC playoff race, the Chiefs and Dolphins, both lost. Now the Bills have the top spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 14. Here’s how the race looks: CURRENTLY IN 1. [more]
After losing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, just months after trading a draft pick to the Browns in exchange for the former top pick.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.