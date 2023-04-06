Battista: The Ravens have to look at all possibilities including drafting a QB
NFL Network's Judy Battista: The Baltimore Ravens have to look at all possibilities including drafting a quarterback.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Roughing calls became highly controversial throughout the 2022 season.
To truly understand the Jackson-Ravens saga, you had to roll back the calendar all the way to before the 2022 season.
Lamar Jackson's ongoing negotiations with the Ravens come down to one key theme: respect. It's the same thing Aaron Rodgers never felt like he got from the Packers.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the top free agents at QB, RB, WR and TE, along with what to expect from each position.
Much will change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, which NFL divisions are the most and least competitive? Yahoo Sports looked at various BetMGM odds and put together a composite picture.
Hamlin admitted in a podcast after the March 12 race at Phoenix that he slid up to put Chastain in the wall.
Morant was the subject of multiple off-court allegations, though he was only suspended for an incident at a strip club.
Hill wants to get into "the business side" once his NFL career is over.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
The first round of the Masters is here.
It's Lampard's second stint in charge of Chelsea. He was fired from his job at Everton in January.
One of the best traditions in American sports returns this week.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Tyreek Hill is going all out when he faces the Chiefs in Arrowhead next season.