Battista on potential changes to NFL Scouting Combine
Senior National Columnist Judy Battista on potential changes to NFL Scouting Combine, including interview process and how medical information is shared.
"NFL does not need to eject players for hits like college."
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be doing anything at practice Wednesday. Wilson suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a press conference that the quarterback has not been cleared for any practice activity at this point. He said Wilson will be involved in meetings and [more]
Here's a look at the NFC East entering Week 15
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
Quarterback Brock Purdy spent a lot of time with Christian McCaffrey immediately after the trade that brought him to the 49ers.
The Seattle Seahawks are a much different team on both sides of the ball since the team last faced the 49ers back in Week 2 of the season.
Jalen Hurts may have some extra motivation when the Eagles play Dallas on Christmas Eve.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.