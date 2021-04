Reuters

It almost felt like old times at Wembley on Sunday as a crowd of 8,000 watched Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final -- the biggest attendance at a UK sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As part of the British government's Events Research Programme (ERP), the final was being used as a pilot event to test the safe return of supporters. But the sound of fans singing their songs at Wembley offered hope of better times ahead as Britain's vaccine rollout continues to drive down deaths and infections from the virus.