Battista: One stat category where Pats could go from No. 32 to No. 1 in 2021
NFL Network's Judy Battista details the New England Patriots free agency period. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Judy Battista details the New England Patriots free agency period. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Houston Texans have traded for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finely.
Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.
The AIU said in a statement the 38-year-old's samples from the 2011 world championships in Daegu, South Korea, in which he finished 10th, had been re-tested and contained a prohibited substance. All of his results between Aug. 29, 2011 and Aug. 29, 2013 are now disqualified and Nazarov will not be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games which are due to begin on July 23.
Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.
You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.
Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.
When Chin made her U.S. Figure Skating Championships debut in 1982, she was a 14-year-old Chinese American girl in an otherwise all-white field.
The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.
Kicker Randy Bullock made 21 of 26 field goals last season with the Bengals; he'll reportedly be a Detroit Lion next season, according to reports.
The Bengals will save $9.5 million with the move.
Now former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shares some thoughts after convincing Dana White his retirement is official.
After scoring 20 points in the second half of Thursday's game against the Lakers, LaMelo Ball drew praise from LeBron James.
Veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan is signing a one-year contract with the Patriots, per multiple reports. McMillan reportedly had a free agent visit with the Patriots earlier Friday.
Former Eagles punter Cameron Johnston agrees to a 3-year, $8 million deal with Texans
He departs the Cardinals after a decade to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings.
Few NFL players have worked the system to their advantage better than Kirk Cousins. The 2012 fourth-round pick, taken by Washington in the same draft that resulted in three first-round picks and a second-round pick being used to get Robert Griffin III, played out a pair of franchise tags in 2016 and 2017, earning $19.95 [more]
Holders Bayern Munich will face last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, while Friday's draw for the last eight also threw up a clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
The Mets made a point of acquiring depth in their starting rotation during the winter, certain they’d need it over 162 games.
The initially reported contract figures were much higher
Lonzo Ball is having a career season with the Pelicans, though his outspoken dad apparently isn't happy enough with what he's seeing there.