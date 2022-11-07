Battista: One 'incredible stat' underscores Rams' offensive ineptitude vs. Bucs
NFL Network's Judy Battista breaks down the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Network's Judy Battista breaks down the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling and Rams Wire editor Cam DaSilva preview Sunday's game
While Tom Brady might have saved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season, rock bottom worsens by the week for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Jets players.
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game. It also could potentially keep him from [more]
There were a pair of reports concerning free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Sunday’s games. One said that he’s expected to be fully cleared medically to return from last year’s torn ACL by the end of the week and the other concerned the Cowboys’ interest in adding him to their receiving corps. [more]
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the disappointing showing from the Los Angeles Rams this season, and debate if we may be seeing the beginning of the end of Sean McVay in Los Angeles.
NBC's Peter King called Justin Fields "the most impressive player in the NFL on Sunday," after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.