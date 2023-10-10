Battista: Mac Jones 'is going backwards with each game' in 2023 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Judy Battista weighs in on the play of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
Deebo Samuel warns Micah Parsons that the outcome might be worse the next time the 49ers and Cowboys see each other.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
A Monday night miracle that didn't come through, a backup QB losing yards on the team's final play — it's time for Jorge Martin to bring out the bad beats from Week 5.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
If Las Vegas is awarded an expansion team, there could be some competition.
