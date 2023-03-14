Battista: Landing Aaron Rodgers would put the Jets a notch behind the Bills
NFL Network's Judy Battista reports quarterback Aaron Rodgers would put the New York Jets a notch behind the Buffalo Bills.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
The Chicago Bears are going into NFL free agency with the most salary cap space of any team in the league, and its becoming clear that the teams players are loving what general manager Ryan Poles has done as the legal tampering window opens.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
The NFL’s two-day open negotiation period continues Tuesday. Follow along here for Chiefs-related news.
It took a little longer than most Giants fans wanted, but general manager Joe Schoen struck his first splash of free agency by signing Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal.
On an early February episode of the "New Heights," Eagles center Jason Kelce shared his thoughts immediately after Brock Purdy's elbow injury.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Chicago Bears have been active on the defensive side of the ball in the start of the free agent tampering period, and theyve apparently added another weapon to that group, reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive end DeMarcus Walker.
As you may know, we’ve been fascinated by the possibility that the Commanders have been lurking for a chance to pounce on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Baltimore using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, any other team can talk to Jackson (as of today) and sign him to an offer sheet. The Commanders, coincidentally [more]
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation. Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests [more]
The Chiefs plan to sign of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, and the reaction from NFL pundits was mixed.