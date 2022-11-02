Battista: Judy Coughlin, wife of ex-NFL HC Tom, dies at 77
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies
New York Giants rookie safety Dane Belton has played well in his first NFL season, excelling in coverage specifically.
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed any playing time due to his right thumb injury, but he has been missing at least one practice a week. That appears to be changing in Week Nine. According to multiple reporters on the Packers beat, Rodgers is on the field today participating in a Wednesday practice for the first time [more]
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid has an incredible record of success after the bye week and can add to it against the #Titans in Week 9.
We won't get into the fact that Brady and the Lions' Aubrey Pleasant were the first assistants to be jettisoned as their head coaches fight for survival. But we will cast an increasingly warm spotlight on Reich.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out big changes this week.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a very personal reason for why he "absolutely hates" playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.