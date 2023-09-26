Advertisement

Battista: Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) looking unlikely to play in Week 4 'The Insiders'

NFL Highlights

In a segment on 'The Insiders', NFL Network's Judy Battista reports that it is looking like it'll be unlikely that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo plays in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season due to a concussion sustained during the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 3.