Associated Press

The biggest difference Connor McGovern sees in Zach Wilson is what he hears in the huddle. A year ago, Wilson was a wide-eyed rookie quarterback for the New York Jets trying to digest a new playbook while adjusting to life as the anointed next savior for a franchise desperate to win. “If you guys knew what the play calls are, they're long and they're hard to repeat,” said McGovern, the Jets' center.