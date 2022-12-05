Battista: What Jets' five-point loss to Vikings showed about Mike White
NFL Network's Judy Battista on what the New York Jets' five-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings showed about quarterback Mike White.
NFL Network's Judy Battista on what the New York Jets' five-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings showed about quarterback Mike White.
Tampa has the worst rushing offense in the NFL.
Saleh, White and Berrios talk red-zone troubles
The Packers 'yelled' at Jaire Alexander during halftime and blamed Equaniemous St. Brown's 56-yard catch on him, according to the Packers cornerback.
Duron Harmon led Raiders in snaps Sunday and earned it with a game changing takeaway
Jets remain the last team in despite the Week 13 loss
MLB's winter meetings are underway in San Diego, and Chaim Bloom has plenty of work to do if he wants to keep his job. John Tomase spotlights five storylines, including the future of Xander Bogaerts.
Bill Belichick is sticking up for his coaching staff.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.