Battista: Jets need to build instant chemistry if they trade for Aaron Rodgers
NFL Network's Judy Battista discusses how the New York Jets need to build instant chemistry if they trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Network's Judy Battista discusses how the New York Jets need to build instant chemistry if they trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles linebacker Kyzir White has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. By Dave Zangaro
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
Aaron Rodgers has reportedly given the New York Jets a wishlist of players as the team prepare to secure a trade for the quarterback. Speculation has been mounting for weeks that the four-time NFL MVP will be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, who are looking for a new quarterback after two poor seasons from Zach Wilson, whom they selected No 2 overall in the 2021 draft. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Rodgers presented the Jets with “a wish list of free agents”, including three players the quarterback worked closely with in Green Bay: wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and tight end Marcedes Lewis.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Sam Darnold's reported 49ers contract will benefit both sides as the veteran quarterback takes a spot on the roster next to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Will Harris played his best football after taking over as the Detroit Lions' starting slot cornerback in the second half of last season
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation. Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests [more]
Keep it right here with our legal tampering period live blog for all of the latest Patriots rumors, news and completed deals with their own free agents and other players.
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
The Chicago Bears are going into NFL free agency with the most salary cap space of any team in the league, and its becoming clear that the teams players are loving what general manager Ryan Poles has done as the legal tampering window opens.
Jalen Ramsey, David Long among new projected starters for Miami Dolphins as we head toward the official start of NFL Free Agency
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
On the Brother from Another show, Michael Holley and Mike Smith break down both sides of the Bears-Panthers trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.