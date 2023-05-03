Battista: Jets added Randall Cobb to help with Aaron Rodgers' transition to team
Senior National Columnist Judy Battista on New York Jets added wide receiver Randall Cobb to help with quarterback Aaron Rodgers' transition to team.
Senior National Columnist Judy Battista on New York Jets added wide receiver Randall Cobb to help with quarterback Aaron Rodgers' transition to team.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Stu Clary wants baseball supporters to know that Athletics fans are not to blame for the state of the franchise.
The No. 2 "Monday Night Football" coverage team will see an expanded role moving forward.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
The 22-year-old was caught on surveillance video grabbing and trying to kiss a restaurant owner.
Messi might soon join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
The 76ers pulled off a stunner to start the series against Boston.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Julianna Peña fractured a rib, and will miss next month's bantamweight title bout in Canada.
Ruggs' attorneys and prosecutors have reached a plea agreement.
Vandersloot and Jones are part of the star-studded lineup that led WNBA fans to deem the Liberty a potential super-team.
The Suns are down 0-2 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
Rickie Fowler is having a great 2023 compared to last season. He'll keep it going this week at Quail Hollow.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.