Wentz returns to NFC East after one year with IndianapolisCommanders reportedly give up multiple third-round picks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a January game. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports The Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for multiple mid-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday. Wentz, the No 2 overall pick