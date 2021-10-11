Battista: Giants have one 'troubling' trend outside of the injuries
NFL Network's Judy Battista reports New York Giants have one "troubling" trend outside of the injuries. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Judy Battista reports New York Giants have one "troubling" trend outside of the injuries. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Kadarius Toney sure did look a lot like Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday afternoon in Dallas – the good and the bad.
Second-year QB Joe Burrow is on a pace of passing touchdowns not seen since Dan Marino's second year in the league.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds his weekly news conference in the aftermath of the Sunday's loss to Minnesota Vikings.
Here's what we can learn from Jacksonville's snap counts this week.
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ranked as PFF's No. 1 EDGE defender
Meyer explained the decision to take the ball out of James Robinson's hands on the fourth and goal call.
The raw statistics suggest the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Chiefs gave away the ball four times against the Bills — Patrick Mahomes threw two picks, one returned for a touchdown, and they lost a pair of fumbles — while their much-maligned defense failed to generate a single turnover of its own.
The Buffalo Bills stand atop of the AFC after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs last night. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season and sit at the bottom of the AFC West after making the Super Bowl last season. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins CBSN with more from week 5 of the NFL season.
One of the most lethal connections in the NFL provides us with two player props for Monday night's Colts-Ravens game.
The Steelers have to brace for life without JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The 2021-22 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
It started when Greg Joseph came up short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have given Minnesota an insurmountable 19-6 lead. It ended when Joseph made a 54-yard field goal that gave the Vikings an unlikely 19-17 win. But it wasn’t quite over. Cameras caught Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Vikings coach Mike [more]
Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it. Facing second and 10 [more]
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.