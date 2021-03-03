Battista: Four rules changes being proposed for 2021 season
NFL Network's Judy Battista outlines rule proposals for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL teams may have to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire coaches, if a proposed rule change goes into effect. The Bills have submitted a proposal to the league office that would prevent hirings of new coaches until after the Super Bowl, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. The proposal would also bar [more]
The Eagles are reportedly working to restructure Brandon Graham's contract, which would offer some salary cap relief. By Dave Zangaro
Report: Raiders expected to release RG Gabe Jackson
The Kyle Rudolph era in Minnesota is over after 10 seasons.
Reid's statements at the scene, along with the seeming permanent brain damage his crash inflicted on 5-year-old Ariel Young, has people calling for police action.
Here are four more players who might get cut before free agency begins.
“Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”
Byron is the third winner in the first three races of 2021.
If the Steelers opt for free agency to fix the offensive line, here are some guys to think about.
Tennessee reaffirmed its offer to elite 2023 quarterback Arch Manning on Wednesday.
Ian Rapoport mentioned Alex Smith, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold as potential quarterback targets for the Bears.
More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.
The Bears took care of some of their own re-signing several exclusive rights free agents, including Alex Bars, Josh Woods and J.P. Holtz.
Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field. Additionally, […]
The New Orleans Saints saved 2021 salary cap space through a contract restructure with David Onyemata, maybe setting up another extension.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Tuesday the Cowboys' contract talks with Dak Prescott are going "better than they've been".
Johnny Manziel's next goal: play on the PGA Tour.
Buffalo Bills trading for Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz 'makes sense' says Pro Football Focus.
Brandt thinks the move could be something that no one is talking about.
Hawks star Trae Young had a disconnect with Lloyd Pierce, whom Atlanta fired as head coach yesterday.